Obamacare a lightning rod in several races

In March 2010, millions of Americans who desperately sought affordable health insurance celebrated the passage of Obamacare. President Barack Obama and his fellow Democrats promised not only reasonable rates but guaranteed that insurers couldn't deny coverage to anyone because of a pre-existing condition.
But many of Obamacare's promises proved false: The president famously said that Americans who liked their doctors and health-care plans could keep them. For those who shirked their duty to buy coverage, penalties would be so onerous that the dodgers would pony up; thus even the young and healthy would sign up in droves. Carriers would compete to keep prices low, taming the cost of health care for everyone. Democrats, having rammed the bill through Congress with no Republican votes, promised that Americans would love Obamacare once the insurance premium subsidies started flowing.
When the government's exchange website melted down in 2013, Obamacare defenders said, We're working the bugs out.
When prices rocketed and insurers warned they would flee, the defenders said, It's just the initial shakeout before everything stabilizes.
When young, healthy people continued to spurn ever-more-costly policies, the administration boosted marketing efforts to persuade them.
Yet here we are: On Tuesday, open enrollment begins again and Obamacare has a serious case of performance anxiety.
In Illinois, consumers face average premium rate hikes of 44 percent for the lowest-priced individual bronze plans, 45 percent for the cheapest silver plans and 55 percent in similar gold plans. Elsewhere across the country, the price spikes are worse. Arizona's average premium increase is a wallet-flattening 116 percent.
And deductibles? Those range from about $1,000 to more than $7,000. Prohibitive deductibles mean that even if people qualify for generous insurance subsidies, they still can't afford to go to the doctor or get those tests and treatments. Their out-of-pocket costs are too high.
Insurers have fled exchanges in Illinois and elsewhere after crippling losses. Co-ops, designed to inject rate competition, flopped. In Illinois, the collapse of Land of Lincoln Health left thousands of people scrambling for coverage.
This year, many Illinois customers who want to shop around to find lower rates for 2017 policies will find meager options. Cook County residents will be offered 38 individual plans, down from 71 this year. In Lake County, there are 18 plans, plunging from 49 this year. McHenry County has 14 plans, down from 42; DuPage drops from 48 to 34; and Kane from 48 to 25.
Nationally, 1 in 5 consumers will find only one insurer offering coverage, the administration says - 1 in 5!
Still, an additional 1.1 million Americans are expected to buy insurance on the Obamacare exchanges for 2017, bringing the projected total to 13.8 million. That's far short of the 20-plus million that the Congressional Budget Office and other experts projected would buy via exchanges when Congress enacted the law.
People shun Obamacare because its coverage doesn't justify the high cost. Or they'd rather pay the smaller penalties and go without coverage, knowing that the lax rules would likely allow them to gain coverage if they suddenly need it.
How will all this play out in the voting booth on Nov. 8? And in the next White House and the new Congress?
Obamacare is a lightning rod in several U.S. Senate races, including those in Wisconsin and Indiana, where former Democratic Sens. Russ Feingold and Evan Bayh are hoping voters forget that they supported the law. Sen. John McCain of Arizona, in a tight re-election race, has seized on jolting rate increases that reach 145 percent in Phoenix.
Will those fed up with Obamacare's broken promises favor Donald Trump, who declares the law is "blowing up" and should be repealed and replaced? Or will they side with Hillary Clinton, who defends the law but says she'll work to fix its problems? Or neither of the above?
Whatever the outcome of the election, at minimum, Obamacare requires major surgery. Insurers won't stick around to lose hundreds of millions of dollars. Customers won't renew if prices soar even more. This is a crisis moment.
Democrats and Republicans will either overhaul the law or watch millions of Americans lose coverage. Pols who fail will be betting - hoping - that voters blame ... the other party. That's shortsighted and dangerous; when blame is splashed around, everyone gets doused.
But our concern transcends the political repercussions. Remember all those hopeful millions of Americans who applauded Obamacare? They - and their children - still need excellent coverage at affordable prices. They don't need any more empty promises from Washington.
Comments