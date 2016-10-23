Trump has a Mormon problem ï¿½ and here's how it could cost him

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title Pause

1:00 Watch Bellingham's Cade Brown win the NWC boys title

1:44 Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' T-shirt

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

1:27 Seahawks DE Cliff Avril describes his sacks-build-Haiti-homes charity

0:53 Check out the vertigo-inducing view from the Sky Pilot suspension bridge in Squamish

3:54 Watch highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

2:06 Doug Baldwin: How Seahawks reunified after Richard Sherman blowup

2:44 Woman sentenced for attempted murder in Whatcom County Superior Court

2:48 Bellingham man sentenced for solicitation to commit murder in first degree