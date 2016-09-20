High desert city takes a hard line on group homes

0:49 Watch a before and after look at the tree growth in downtown Bellingham Pause

0:50 Watch this stuntman's Snake River Canyon rocket jump - from inside the cockpit

1:40 Watch a time lapse video of the installation of the new sign on the Herald Building

2:26 What is a harvest moon?

6:09 Washington state caps carbon pollution to tackle climate change

1:07 Have you taken the #BookBrainChallenge?

0:59 Operation Warm provides coats for Whatcom County kids

3:03 California pilot plans coast-to-coast flight in modified hang glider

1:35 NFL players join QB Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest

1:55 Hundreds gather for 'Bellingham Stands with Standing Rock' pipeline protest