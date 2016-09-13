Fall jackets to start wearing now

As you've probably already noticed, we're kind of at an in-between time when it comes to fashion seasons - that point where it's still warm but we all have our eyes on the new fall merchandise hitting retailers. So what's a girl to do? Well, one solution is to buy fall pieces you can start wearing now. That way you still get your shopping fix but there's not a box sitting in your room that has to remain untouched for a month. Hint: Opt for light jackets instead of faux-fur coats for now. You need at least one for fall, and you can start wearing it now, as the summer nights have started getting cooler. Want to start shopping? We did all the work for you, rounding up the best ones to buy now.
Picks:
- After Party by Nasty Gal Crop Sign Army Jacket (www.nastygal.com, $58). Frayed edges give an army jacket an updated feel.
- H&M Satin Pilot Jacket (www.hm.com, $70). This will look so cool layered over a hoodie in fall.
- Zara Embroidered Jacket (www.zara.com, $129). Can you believe people ever thought you shouldn't mix navy and black?
View the full article and more picks here: http://www.whowhatwear.com/fall-light-jacket-shopping
