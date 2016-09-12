Why is steam coming out of my air vents?

Have you ever noticed steam or vapor coming from your car's air vents while running the air conditioner? It may have given you an initial shock, possibly even leading you to wonder if the car was on fire.
In most cases, though, you can hold off on calling the fire department. As long as the steam - or vapor - is odorless, mechanics say it's nothing serious.
A surprising number of drivers have reported steam coming from their air vents, so we asked some automotive experts about the cause of the mysterious steam.
WHERE DOES THE STEAM COME FROM?
Jim Coughlin, owner of Summerfield Automotive in Charlotte, North Carolina, says he's had customers complain about steam coming through the vents or water on the passenger side floor. This phenomenon occurs during warm or humid weather and is typically nothing to worry about, he says.
"The odorless steam coming from the vent is possibly excess water accumulating in the heater box, which may indicate the drain hole is restricted and needing cleaned," he says.
Dave Carney, president of Hillside Auto Repair in Torrance, California, says the problem usually occurs in older cars.
"There could possibly be some vapor or steam from water that has accumulated by way of condensation somewhere in the system and is sitting at the bottom of the vent, and when the air flow hits it, something that look like steam is created," Carney says. "I cannot think of any other possibility."
Coughlin says it takes around 40 minutes to unclog the drain hole, and it costs about $45.
"There's no replacement normally," he says. "There have been a few (A/C systems) that have needed to be repositioned through the years, but most just need to be cleaned out. I would say we clean out at least one A/C drain per week."
One DIY option, Carney says, involves running the fan continuously to see if the system dries out on its own.
DOES THE STEAM SMELL?
If there's a smell to the steam, or if it's actually smoke, you have a larger problem on your hands.
Bill Allen, owner of Mechanics Plus in Casselberry, Florida, says that air flows through a heater core and an evaporator core before exiting the vents. If there's a small pinhole - which is a small leak typically caused by corrosion - in the heater core, drivers may see steam coming from the vents, but it will likely smell of coolant. Coolant may also drip on the passenger side floor. If the evaporator core has a small pinhole, it could spray a fine mist of (refrigerant) from the vents.
"These two components usually leak because of leaves that drop in the vent intake located at the bottom of the windshield," he says. "As the leaves get wet, they turn into tea and the acid in the tea eats at the aluminum cores, causing pinholes."
If there's no smell, it's probably just an issue with condensation or humidity. You likely don't have a serious problem, but consider having your car inspected by a reputable mechanic.
Tom Moor is an automotive reporter at www.AngiesList.com, a trusted provider of local consumer reviews and an online marketplace of services from top-rated providers.
