Sideline Chatter: Golf course alligator has home-field advantage

Now that's a scary water hazard.
A golfer filmed an alligator - estimated to be 15 or 16 feet long - scrambling over a green toward a lake at Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Palmetto, Fla.
Maybe it was just eyeballing golfers' shoes in search of lost relatives.
Headlines
_At SportsPickle.com: "Cam Newton facing suspension after repeated helmet-to-helmet hits on defenseless Broncos defenders."
_At TheKicker.com: "Von Miller protests Cam Newton by sacking him during anthem."
First-string QB
Panthers QB Cam Newton, saying it was because he'd eaten oranges at halftime, was spotted flossing his teeth along the sideline in the season opener.
As X's-and-O's purists pointed out, he really attacked the A and B gaps.
NFL quiz
Ray Lewis advised 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick that, if he wants stage to protest, whatever you do don't:
a) invoke the flag
b) wear a white suit
Political baseball
The Mets have signed ex-QB Tim Tebow to a minor-league contract.
First order of business: Breaking him of the habit of throwing the ball away when he's under pressure.
Talko time
_Eric Kolenich of the Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch, wondering what happens if Vikings replacement QB Sam Bradford gets injured, too: "Maybe it'll be time for Adrian Peterson to run the wildcat."
_Bob Molinaro in the Hampton Roads Virginian-Pilot, on oft-injured Nats star Stephen Strasburg: "The Tony Romo of big league pitchers."
_Blue Jays broadcaster and ex-MLB catcher Buck Martinez, after catching a foul ball in the press box: "I could always catch. I just couldn't hit."
_Mike Bianchi of the Orlando (Fla.) Sentinel, on Florida naming its football field in honor of Steve Spurrier: "They're going to name the stadium exits after Urban Meyer."
Vroom to run
Tennessee and Virginia Tech played a college football game at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday.
In keeping with the theme, both teams pitted for fresh right-side cleats at halftime.
