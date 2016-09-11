News Services

September 11, 2016 1:00 AM

Sideline Chatter: Golf course alligator has home-field advantage

Now that's a scary water hazard.

By DWIGHT PERRY The Seattle Times

Now that's a scary water hazard.

A golfer filmed an alligator - estimated to be 15 or 16 feet long - scrambling over a green toward a lake at Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Palmetto, Fla.

Maybe it was just eyeballing golfers' shoes in search of lost relatives.

Headlines

_At SportsPickle.com: "Cam Newton facing suspension after repeated helmet-to-helmet hits on defenseless Broncos defenders."

_At TheKicker.com: "Von Miller protests Cam Newton by sacking him during anthem."

First-string QB

Panthers QB Cam Newton, saying it was because he'd eaten oranges at halftime, was spotted flossing his teeth along the sideline in the season opener.

As X's-and-O's purists pointed out, he really attacked the A and B gaps.

NFL quiz

Ray Lewis advised 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick that, if he wants stage to protest, whatever you do don't:

a) invoke the flag

b) wear a white suit

Political baseball

The Mets have signed ex-QB Tim Tebow to a minor-league contract.

First order of business: Breaking him of the habit of throwing the ball away when he's under pressure.

Talko time

_Eric Kolenich of the Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch, wondering what happens if Vikings replacement QB Sam Bradford gets injured, too: "Maybe it'll be time for Adrian Peterson to run the wildcat."

_Bob Molinaro in the Hampton Roads Virginian-Pilot, on oft-injured Nats star Stephen Strasburg: "The Tony Romo of big league pitchers."

_Blue Jays broadcaster and ex-MLB catcher Buck Martinez, after catching a foul ball in the press box: "I could always catch. I just couldn't hit."

_Mike Bianchi of the Orlando (Fla.) Sentinel, on Florida naming its football field in honor of Steve Spurrier: "They're going to name the stadium exits after Urban Meyer."

Vroom to run

Tennessee and Virginia Tech played a college football game at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday.

In keeping with the theme, both teams pitted for fresh right-side cleats at halftime.

Related content

News Services

Comments

Videos

Bellingham man set up security cams after his Donald Trump campaign sign was vandalized

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos