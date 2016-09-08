Entrepreneur: You're only a foreigner if you want to be

DETROIT - Kamran Karimpour, the owner of Birmingham Design Studio in suburban Detroit, came to America in the 10th grade for an education.
He followed in the footsteps of his older brother, who was going to college in California. He planned to finish high school, attend college and then return home to Iran. He ended up never going back to his war-torn home. In fact, he said, he is the youngest of seven, and all of his siblings now live in America.
But he still remains connected to his native country by importing and selling Persian rugs.
"I wouldn't want to live anywhere else but the United States," said Karimpour, 54. "We are the most prosperous country in the world because you are not a foreigner when you come here. You are only a foreigner if you want to be. If you come here to make a good life, it's open for you."
As candidates for office debate immigration and trade policy, Karimpour said what he loves about America is that "you get to melt, and be accepted beyond race and religion."
He was able, he said, to start his boutique shop, which now employs seven people and brings in about $1 million in annual revenue.
"America, when you come in, you are an American," he said. "That's why you get the best and brightest here, and work their tails off and contribute to the economy and become successful."
In an edited conversation, he talked about starting his business and what to do to pick the right rug.
Q: How did you get in this business?
A: After I graduated from Oakland University, I started a job as a standards and cost analyst. Then, my brother-in-law was leaving Iran and he had 30 rugs in his house. He sent them to me to see if I could help sell them for him. I was going to work, coming back, hauling these rugs down from my apartment three stories up and going to people that I know until 11- 12'o clock at night. After a year, I decided I didn't much care for the politics at work and I'd rather be master of my own destiny and started doing it full time.
Q: You're from Iran, too?
A: I was born there. I came here in 1978 when I was in 10th grade. I came here to study, and then go back to take over my dad's business. He was in real estate and also imports and exports. But, after the revolution, they said, stay there. The first time, I went back was 17 years after and then just to visit. I started in high school and went through a total culture shock because I wasn't fluent in the language or the culture. I got on a bus, went to the high school and came back. My brother would already be gone. I went from totally protected to totally being on my own.
Q: Why did your parents send you to America for high school?
A: I wanted to be with my brother. At that age, you don't want anything to do with your parents. I complained enough, so they said OK. I loved America.
Q: Have you been able to use your family connections and experience in another place to help you?
A: I came from a wealthy family. We had chauffeurs, maids, gardeners. We went to private school. We had it all. Then I came here, and things changed. I had to start from zero. I cleaned floors. I flipped burgers. I did all kinds of jobs. I started this business from zip. I built it from nothing. The thing is, here, you have the opportunity. I remember, there was a guy who used to rent an apartment from my dad. But here, I started a landscaping business in college and one day, I was cutting his grass. And I said: "Things have change. You used to rent from my dad, now you have that guy's son mowing your grass." That's what's great about here. If you are willing to work, you can move up.
Q: What advice do you have for other folks who want to be in business, specifically for someone from another country?
A: My advice is find your passion. Stick with it. Work hard and do it the right way. Give people more than what they expect. Good service. Make it so that when they do business with you, they become your friend. When they learn more they find out how good you've treated them. Then you have them for life. That makes a successful business.
Q: Can anyone go into your business?
A: If they want. It's hard to get into. I was young and stupid. Maybe if I knew then, what I know now, I wouldn't have done this same thing. If you have enough connections, enough experience. But, the way I do it, you have to have an eye for it. And you have to cultivate it. Anyone can get rugs, but what I get is different.
Q: Some of the rugs you sell go for more than $100,000 each. Any free advice for someone seeking to purchase a good rug?
A: Look to buy from for someone who is knowledgeable, and has been there for many years and has many happy clients. Just like if you want to buy a diamond. There are so many variables. There is no way could can just read books and learn. It's like stocks and bonds, if you don't have someone to go to, you can make a mistake.
Kamran Karimpour
Age: 54
Title: Owner
Experience: Standards and cost analysis at a bank
Education: Oakland University, bachelor's degree, business administration, some graduate school
Family: Wife, Kristi; sons, Nick, 20; John, 17
Hobbies: Golf, tennis, reading
Cars: 2016 Chevrolet Corvette
Website: www.birminghamdesignstudio.com
