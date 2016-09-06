John M. Crisp: Kaepernick's courage is worthy of our respect

I decline to take a position on whether San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Colin Kaepernick, by refusing to stand during the national anthem, has chosen the most productive way to focus attention on our nation's failure, after all these years, to evolve into a genuinely race-blind society.
But, really, it doesn't matter what I think. A fellow citizen has chosen a form of speech that is clearly protected by the First Amendment to make a point that deserves attention. Some might prefer that he keep quiet, but, in fact, he has reminded us of our unfinished racial business more powerfully than he might have by any other method.
And he had to exercise courage to do it.
Predictably, Kaepernick has become an object of scorn for some, and his actions may have negative effects on his career and his potential for endorsements. During last Thursday's game against the San Diego Chargers, extra security was deployed, just in case.
And Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said that Kaepernick should just leave the country.
Thus the Kaepernick episode reminds us of the dark side of our freedom of speech.
It's worth remembering that in many countries citizens who criticize their government by disrespecting a national symbol can be sentenced to prison.
For example, someone who burns the German flag can serve as long as five years in prison. In China an offender can be sentenced to three years, and in France up to six months.
Our freedom to speak by disrespecting a national symbol isn't unique, but it is rare and should be celebrated and preserved. Otherwise the First Amendment is a fragile concept, constantly in danger of being hollowed out or destroyed by the kind of misguided patriotism that turns a citizen's attitude toward a national symbol into a test of loyalty.
If you doubt this, try remaining seated the next time your school board or classroom or city council rises to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
You might have reasons for remaining seated. For example, shortly after the Pledge was written in 1892, largely in response to an influx of immigrants that nationalists like its author considered "undesirables," Jehovah's Witnesses, reluctant to pledge allegiance to any entity other than God, were ostracized for their refusal to recite the Pledge. For declining to toe the patriotic line, they were ridiculed, assaulted and scorned. In some cases they lost their jobs and, in some cases, their lives.
Or you might be an atheist who objects to the inclusion of the term "under God," which was added to the Pledge in 1954, less out of devotion than in response to the fear of the spread of Godless communism.
Or you might just object to the groupthink implied by the observance of a ritual so often that it becomes meaningless but still stands as a potent test of patriotism.
But as an American, you don't need a reason. If you refuse to stand, however, you need courage.
The Colin Kaepernick episode reminds me of Red Traphagen.
Traphagen is a ballplayer in Mark Harris's 1953 novel, "The Southpaw," which is written in the colloquial voice of Henry Wiggen, young hayseed pitcher making his way into the major leagues.
Traphagen is his catcher, an accomplished, old-time player near the end of his career. He's a great catcher, but he's burdened by a graduate degree in literature and a cynical outlook on life.
During the national anthem, Wiggen holds his cap reverently over his heart and faces the flag, "like we was told."
Traphagen, however, is scornful of the ritual and condescending to the patrons of the game: "Land of the free and home of the brave. There ain't a 1 of them free, and there ain't 200 of them brave. 25,000 sheep."
Wiggen remonstrates that his old man is up in the stands.
Traphagen says, "Ain't a 1 of the whole 25,000 brave enough to sit it through with their hat on."
Colin Kaepernick is brave enough; we should at least respect that, rather than invite him to leave the country.
ABOUT THE WRITER
John M. Crisp, an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service, teaches in the English Department at Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Texas. Readers may send him email at jcrisp@delmar.edu.
