Thai king reported to suffer from 'severe infection'

Thailand's Royal Palace has announced that King Bhumibol Adulyadej has been treated for a severe infection.
A statement issued by the palace late Friday said the 88-year-old king was observed with a high heart beat and thick mucus. It said a test result of the mucus and blood "indicated a severe infection." It did not elaborate.
Bhumibol, the world's longest-reigning monarch, has been hospitalized for a large part of the past decade, mostly with ailments associated with aging. He has not made a public appearance since January.
In the past months, official announcements about his health have increased in frequency, but their narrow and technical focus make it hard to gauge the king's overall condition.
