World

August 30, 2016 3:27 AM

The Latest: 37 caskets to be honored at Italy quake funeral

The Latest on Italy's devastating Aug. 24 earthquake (all times local):

The Associated Press
AMATRICE, Italy

The Latest on Italy's devastating Aug. 24 earthquake (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Thirty-seven caskets will be on hand for the state funeral being celebrated in quake-struck Amatrice.

Officials from Italy's civil protection agency asked relatives of the 242 victims from Amatrice and nearby Accumoli if they wanted to participate in Tuesday's state funeral.

Many of the victims were tourists visiting the medieval hilltop town. They and others have been claimed by relatives and buried elsewhere or are awaiting private funeral services.

The evening service will be held on the edge of Amatrice in a covered area constructed overnight after residents balked at having the funeral in an airport hangar in Rieti, 65 kilometers (40 miles) away.

A total of 231 people died in Amatrice, 11 in nearby Accumoli in the Aug. 24 quake. Fifty others died in the neighboring Le Marche region.

---

11:40 a.m.

Romania's prime minister is traveling to Italy for the state funeral for victims of the quake and to comfort the families of 11 Romanians who died in it.

Premier Dacian Ciolos's office said he and Labor Minister Dragos Pislaru would visit the quake-devastated area Tuesday where some 8,000 to 10,000 Romanians live.

Italy is holding a state funeral late Tuesday for more than 200 of the 292 victims on the grounds of a Catholic retreat at the edge of Amatrice's obliterated medieval center.

Last year, an estimated 1.3 million Romanians were living in Italy. Many work in agriculture or as domestic helpers and caretakers for the elderly.

---

9 a.m.

Construction crews worked through the night to build a tent complex to host an Italian state funeral Tuesday in quake-devastated Amatrice after outraged residents rejected the government's plan to hold the service in a distant airport hangar.

The evening Mass for more than 200 of the 292 people killed in the Aug. 24 earthquake is the second state funeral for victims of the temblor that flattened three towns in central Italy. The first, held Saturday, honored victims from the Le Marche region. Tuesday's funeral is for the victims of neighboring Lazio, including hard-hit Amatrice.

The service will take place on the edge of Amatrice's obliterated medieval center on the grounds of a Catholic retreat for the elderly. It comes as Italy is observing a second day of national mourning, with flags on public buildings flying at half-staff.

Related content

World

Comments

Videos

Watch as sheep invade city in Spain after shepherd falls asleep

View more video

Nation & World Videos