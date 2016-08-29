Libyans take heavy casualties in final push on IS bastion

Libyan officials say at least 38 pro-government forces were killed by a series of Islamic State suicide bombings as they made a push to drive the extremists out of their last major bastion in the country.
Akram Gliwan, a spokesman for the Misrata hospital, told The Associated Press on Monday that the dead and wounded from fighting in the nearby city of Sirte had flooded in over the last 24 hours. He says at least 185 people were wounded, with 20 in critical condition.
Reda Issa, a media official with the anti-IS operation, says the extremist group set off 12 suicide car bombs on Sunday, with three hitting their targets.
Libyan forces have driven IS out of most of Sirte over the last two months with help from U.S. airstrikes.
