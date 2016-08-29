World

August 29, 2016 1:37 AM

Suicide bomber strikes wedding in Iraq, kills 15

An Iraqi security official says a suicide bomber has struck a wedding south of Baghdad, killing at least 15 people.

The Associated Press
BAGHDAD

An Iraqi security official says a suicide bomber has struck a wedding south of Baghdad, killing at least 15 people.

Lt. Gen. Qais al-Mohammedawi says five suicide bombers took part in the attack in the village of Ein Tamer on Monday, but that the other four were killed by security forces.

He says they were members of the Islamic State group, which has stepped up attacks on security forces and the country's Shiite majority in recent months as it has suffered a string of battlefield setbacks.

Ein Tamr is about 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of the Shiite holy city of Karbala.

Related content

World

Comments

Videos

Watch as sheep invade city in Spain after shepherd falls asleep

View more video

Nation & World Videos