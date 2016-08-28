Kerry heads to Bangladesh, India amid South Asian tensions

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is heading to Bangladesh and India amid increasing concerns about terrorism in both South Asian nations.
Kerry is set to arrive Monday in Bangladesh in the wake of a series of extremist attacks. The most recent killed 20 people, including 17 foreigners, last month in Dhaka, the capital.
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility, but authorities maintain a local banned group was behind it.
Kerry plans to discuss counterterrorism cooperation along with human rights and development with officials.
In India, Kerry will attend the seventh meeting of the U.S.-India strategic dialogue.
That meeting coincides with a sharp rise in tensions in the disputed region of Kashmir — scene of some of the largest protests against Indian rule in recent years.
