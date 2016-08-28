World

August 28, 2016 5:31 AM

Iraq requests new Saudi envoy after assassination remarks

Iraq's Foreign Ministry has requested that the Saudi ambassador in Baghdad be replaced after he claimed that Iranian-backed Shiite militias are plotting to assassinate him.

The Associated Press
BAGHDAD

Iraq's Foreign Ministry has requested that the Saudi ambassador in Baghdad be replaced after he claimed that Iranian-backed Shiite militias are plotting to assassinate him.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Jamal told The Associated Press that the government on Sunday sent a formal request to Saudi Arabia to replace the kingdom's ambassador in Baghdad, Thamer al-Sabhan. Jamal says al-Sabhan's reported comments are untrue and harm relations between the two countries.

Al-Sabhan was quoted as telling the Saudi-owned al-Hayat newspaper that Iraqi intelligence provided him with information about the assassination plans. He told the Saudi-owned al-Arabiya news channel that "sectarian radical groups" are behind the threats.

Shiite-led Iran and Sunni-led Saudi Arabia are regional rivals and broke off diplomatic ties in January.

Related content

World

Comments

Videos

Watch as sheep invade city in Spain after shepherd falls asleep

View more video

Nation & World Videos