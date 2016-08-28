Turkish bombing kills at least 20 in northern Syria

A Syria monitoring group and a spokesman for a Kurdish-led force say Turkish airstrikes and shelling have killed as many as 20 civilians in northern Syria.
Turkey sent tanks across the border to help Syrian rebels drive the Islamic State group out of the border town of Jarablus last week in an operation that is also aimed at pushing back U.S.-allied Kurdish forces. A Turkish soldier was killed by a Kurdish rocket attack late Saturday.
Shervan Darwish, a spokesman for the U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Syria Democratic Forces, says the airstrikes and shelling started overnight and continued Sunday along the front line, killing civilians in a village south of Jarablus.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the bombing killed at least 20 civilians and four Kurdish-led fighters.
