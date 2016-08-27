AP PHOTOS: Ganges overflows its banks in India holy town

A thin line of smoke rises from burning funeral pyres on a rooftop of a temple at the flooded Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, India, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016. As the mighty Ganges River overflowed its banks this past week following heavy monsoon rains, large parts of the Hindu holy town of Varanasi were submerged by floodwaters, keeping away thousands of Hindu devotees. Varanasi is a pilgrim town that Hindus visit to take a dip in the holy Ganges.
In this Friday, Aug. 26, 2016 photo, the Manikarnika Ghat, center, is submerged by the flood waters in Varanasi, India. As the mighty Ganges River overflowed its banks this past week following heavy monsoon rains, large parts of the Hindu holy town of Varanasi were submerged by floodwaters, keeping away thousands of Hindu devotees. Varanasi is a pilgrim town that Hindus visit to take a dip in the holy Ganges.
In this Friday, Aug. 26, 2016 photo, a body to be cremated lies on the floor of the Manikarnika Ghat, submerged by the flood waters, in Varanasi, India. As the mighty Ganges River overflowed its banks this past week following heavy monsoon rains, large parts of the Hindu holy town of Varanasi were submerged by floodwaters, keeping away thousands of Hindu devotees. Devout Hindus believe that if they are cremated on Varanasi's ghats, or steps leading to the river, they earn immediate salvation and are freed from the cycle of birth and death.
A dead body is transported on a boat through the flooded streets of Varanasi, near the Manikarnika Ghat, India, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016. As the mighty Ganges River overflowed its banks this past week following heavy monsoon rains, large parts of the Hindu holy town of Varanasi were submerged by floodwaters, keeping away thousands of Hindu devotees. Varanasi is a pilgrim town that Hindus visit to take a dip in the holy Ganges.
In this Friday, Aug. 26, 2016 photo, a dead body lies in a flooded street before performing a Hindu funeral at the Harishchandra Ghat in Varanasi, India. As the mighty Ganges River overflowed its banks this past week following heavy monsoon rains, large parts of the Hindu holy town of Varanasi were submerged by floodwaters, keeping away thousands of Hindu devotees. Varanasi is a pilgrim town that Hindus visit to take a dip in the holy Ganges.
In this Friday, Aug. 26, 2016 photo, funeral service employees work on a flooded area near the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, India. As the mighty Ganges River overflowed its banks this past week following heavy monsoon rains, large parts of the Hindu holy town of Varanasi were submerged by floodwaters, keeping away thousands of Hindu devotees. Varanasi is a pilgrim town that Hindus visit to take a dip in the holy Ganges.
Indian workers at a crematorium transfer woods to a dry place at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, India, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016. As the mighty Ganges River overflowed its banks this past week following heavy monsoon rains, large parts of the Hindu holy town of Varanasi were submerged by floodwaters, keeping away thousands of Hindu devotees. Varanasi is a pilgrim town that Hindus visit to take a dip in the holy Ganges.
In this Friday, Aug. 26, 2016 photo, a Hindu mourner has his head shaved after attending a funeral service in Varanasi, India.As the mighty Ganges River overflowed its banks this past week following heavy monsoon rains, large parts of the Hindu holy town of Varanasi were submerged by floodwaters, keeping away thousands of Hindu devotees. Varanasi is a pilgrim town that Hindus visit to take a dip in the holy Ganges.
In this Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016 photo, Hindu mourners attend the cremation at the flooded Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, India. As the mighty Ganges River overflowed its banks this past week following heavy monsoon rains, large parts of the Hindu holy town of Varanasi were submerged by floodwaters, keeping away thousands of Hindu devotees. Varanasi is a pilgrim town that Hindus visit to take a dip in the holy Ganges.
In this Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016 photo, Hindu funerals are performed atop of a Hindu temple at the flooded Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, India. As the mighty Ganges River overflowed its banks this past week following heavy monsoon rains, large parts of the Hindu holy town of Varanasi were submerged by floodwaters, keeping away thousands of Hindu devotees. Varanasi is a pilgrim town that Hindus visit to take a dip in the holy Ganges.
An Indian man sleeps outside a temple as local workers stack woods to be used for funeral pyres at the flooded Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, India, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016. As the mighty Ganges River overflowed its banks this past week following heavy monsoon rains, large parts of the Hindu holy town of Varanasi were submerged by floodwaters, keeping away thousands of Hindu devotees. Varanasi is a pilgrim town that Hindus visit to take a dip in the holy Ganges.
In this Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016 photo, Hindu mourners sit on a boat at the Manikarnika Ghat, on the banks of the Ganges river in Varanasi, India. As the mighty Ganges River overflowed its banks this past week following heavy monsoon rains, large parts of the Hindu holy town of Varanasi were submerged by floodwaters, keeping away thousands of Hindu devotees. Devout Hindus believe that if they are cremated on Varanasi's ghats, or steps leading to the river, they earn immediate salvation and are freed from the cycle of birth and death.
In this Friday, Aug. 26, 2016 photo, boats are docked at the Manikarnika Ghat, submerged by the flood waters in Varanasi, India. As the mighty Ganges River overflowed its banks this past week following heavy monsoon rains, large parts of the Hindu holy town of Varanasi were submerged by floodwaters, keeping away thousands of Hindu devotees. Devout Hindus believe that if they are cremated on Varanasi's ghats, or steps leading to the river, they earn immediate salvation and are freed from the cycle of birth and death.
In this Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016 photo, Hindu funerals are performed atop of a Hindu temple at the flooded Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, India. As the mighty Ganges River overflowed its banks this past week following heavy monsoon rains, large parts of the Hindu holy town of Varanasi were submerged by floodwaters, keeping away thousands of Hindu devotees. Varanasi is a pilgrim town that Hindus visit to take a dip in the holy Ganges.
