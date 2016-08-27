Kurdish-led Syrian forces report Turkish air raids on bases

2:12 Humpback whale trapped in fishing line, freed by Chilean sailors Pause

2:36 Terror in Brussels

0:38 Watch the total solar eclipse in Indonesia in 35 seconds

1:13 How Zika spreads (and who’s to blame)

1:32 Consumers outraged over EpiPen pricing

0:39 Meridian football should be entertaining in 2016

2:13 Happy 100th birthday to the National Park Service

0:57 Fire crews battle wildfire near Sumas in north Whatcom County

2:59 White House weighs in on EpiPen pricing

1:16 Lummi ready to make another run at state title in 2016