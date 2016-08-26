Family celebrates recovery from severe food poisoning – and gets poisoned again

A family of four said food poisoning “became our nightmare” after a bout of it sent them all to the hospital for a week.
So when they got out, they decided to celebrate by hosting friends and family at their home for a dinner party. The Turkish family sacrificed an unspecified animal to show their gratitude to God for helping them recover, according to the Anadolu news agency.
The mother of the family of four, Asiye Erdal, prepared the meal for 25 people. She had also prepared the original meal that caused food poisoning.
The party sent all 25 to the hospital with severe food poisoning. Four are still in intensive care and the other 21 have since been discharged.
“We don’t get it. First we were poisoned and then sacrificed an animal for God as a sign of gratitude for gaining our health back,” Alattin Erdal said. “Then we were poisoned once again, as well as the neighbors. May God save us from the worst.”
Asiye Erdal said she would be more selective about food and careful about preserving it from now on.
