Somali extremists attack beach restaurant killing 8

Somalia's security forces Friday morning ended an overnight siege of a beach restaurant by al-Shabab gunmen in which eight people were killed.
Six civilians and two soldiers were killed at the Benadir Beach restaurant, a hangout spot for the capital city's youths, said Capt. Mohamed Hussein.
Two armed extremists attacked the restaurant Thursday night after a suicide car bomber, who was apparently heading for the establishment, detonated his explosives-laden vehicle when security forces opened fire on the car after the driver refused their orders to stop.
The attack happened near the new Turkish embassy. Several beachside restaurants near the embassy have been attacked by al-Shabab.
