World

Typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam, leaving 1 dead, 5 missing

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 2:51 AM

HANOI, Vietnam

Typhoon Damrey has slammed into Vietnam's south-central coast, killing one person and leaving five others missing.

Disaster officials say the typhoon also blew the roofs off of thousands of houses, and felled trees and electricity poles.

More than 35,000 villagers in high-risk areas were evacuated to safe places before the arrival of the typhoon on Saturday morning, according to the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority. Schoolchildren in several provinces were ordered to stay home to ensure their safety.

It was the second natural disaster to hit the Southeast Asian country in a month. Some 75 people were killed and 28 others were reported missing in several northern and central provinces by flooding triggered by a tropical storm last month.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria

    New aerial footage from the National Weather Service shows the scale of the damage wrought in Puerto Rico by Hurricane Maria -- the worst hurricane in a century to strike the Caribbean island. More than 80 percent of residents remain without power, and some schools only reopened on Tuesday, October 24, almost five weeks after the hurricane struck.

Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria

Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria 11:02

Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria
On World Rhino Day 2017, some species near extinction 1:50

On World Rhino Day 2017, some species near extinction
7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico 1:47

7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico

View More Video