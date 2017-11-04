World

US official: Rohingya should be returned safely to Myanmar

Associated Press

November 04, 2017 2:28 AM

DHAKA, Bangladesh

A U.S. official visiting Bangladesh said Saturday that Rohingya Muslims should be returned safely to their homes in Myanmar after they were forced to flee the country amid a brutal crackdown by Myanmar security forces.

Simon Henshaw, acting assistant secretary for the U.S. Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration, said the U.S. would continue to support Rohingya who have fled to Bangladesh because of persecution in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

He said at a news conference in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, that Myanmar must ensure a safe and stable environment so that the Rohingya can return home.

More than 600,000 Rohingya have crossed into Bangladesh since late August amid a crackdown that the U.N. has called "ethnic cleansing."

Henshaw, who visited Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district on Friday, said that the Rohingya crisis was a complex one and that the U.S. would continue to encourage dialogue for resolving it.

He said Myanmar must take responsibility for the refugees' repatriation and that the U.S. wants speedy efforts to bring stability to Rakhine.

Henshaw praised Bangladesh's government and its people for supporting the refugees.

Heather Nauert, a spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department, told the news conference that the Rohingya crisis was getting the "top attention" not only in the State Department but in the White House.

She said the U.S. was working so that Rohingya can return to their homes voluntarily and with dignity.

Bangladesh says it has sheltered the refugees only temporarily and they must go back to Myanmar.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria

    New aerial footage from the National Weather Service shows the scale of the damage wrought in Puerto Rico by Hurricane Maria -- the worst hurricane in a century to strike the Caribbean island. More than 80 percent of residents remain without power, and some schools only reopened on Tuesday, October 24, almost five weeks after the hurricane struck.

Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria

Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria 11:02

Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria
On World Rhino Day 2017, some species near extinction 1:50

On World Rhino Day 2017, some species near extinction
7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico 1:47

7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico

View More Video