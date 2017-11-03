World

The Latest: US strikes ISIS fighters in Somalia for 1st time

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 10:42 AM

MOGADISHU, Somalia

The Latest on first U.S. airstrikes against Islamic State group-linked fighters in Somalia (all times local):

8:40 p.m.

The U.S. Africa Command says "several terrorists" were killed as the U.S. for the first time conducted two airstrikes against Islamic State group fighters in Somalia.

A statement to The Associated Press says the airstrikes were carried out early Friday in northeastern Somalia in coordination with Somalia's government.

ISIS-linked fighters are a growing presence in the Horn of Africa nation long threatened by the al Qaida-linked extremist group al-Shabab.

___

8:10 p.m.

The U.S. military for the first time has conducted two airstrikes against Islamic State group fighters in Somalia.

A U.S. official says the strikes were carried out in northeastern Somalia, with the first around midnight local time and the second later in the morning.

The official was not authorized to discuss the mission publicly so spoke on condition of anonymity.

ISIS-linked fighters are a growing presence in the Horn of Africa nation long threatened by the al Qaida-linked extremist group al-Shabab.

A Somali security official says at least six missiles struck in Buqa, a remote mountainous village roughly 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Qandala town in Somalia's northern state of Puntland. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

— Lolita Baldor in Washington.

___

8 p.m.

A Somali security official says a suspected U.S. airstrike has targeted a base run by Islamic State group-affiliated fighters in Somalia's northern state of Puntland.

The official told The Associated Press that at least six missiles struck in Buqa, a remote mountainous village roughly 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Qandala town, late Thursday.

The official says the airstrike may have targeted top leaders of the group, which is a growing presence in the Horn of Africa nation and has been fighting security forces. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Qandala Mayor Jama Mohamed confirms the airstrike, which he said sent terrified villagers fleeing.

The U.S. Africa Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

