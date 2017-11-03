Intl court seeks probe into possible Afghanistan war crimes

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015 file photo, prosecutor Fatou Bensouda looks on in the court room of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. The chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court said Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 she is seeking an investigation of alleged war crimes committed in the war in Afghanistan, an unprecedented probe that could encompass United States troops. Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement that a preliminary examination found “a reasonable basis to believe that war crimes and crimes against humanity” were committed in Afghanistan after U.S.-led troops moved in following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Peter Dejong, file AP Photo