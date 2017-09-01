Kenya court set to rule on opposition's election challenge

Kenya's Supreme Court is expected to rule shortly on the opposition's challenge to last month's presidential election.
Opposition candidate Raila Odinga claims that the electronic voting results were hacked into and manipulated in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who won a second term.
Kenyans are braced for another round of protests if the court upholds Kenyatta's victory. Police are deployed in the capital. Human rights groups have said police killed at least 24 people in unrest that followed the Aug. 8 vote.
Kenya's electoral commission has said there was a hacking attempt but it failed. International election observers have said they saw no interference with the vote.
Unease around the election rose when the official who oversaw the electronic voting system was found tortured and killed days before the vote.
