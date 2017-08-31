World

Pope, Orthodox leader blame 'moral decay' for ecology crisis

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 11:47 PM

VATICAN CITY

Pope Francis and the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians are urging political leaders to "support the consensus of the world" that climate change and other environmental ills have created an ecological crisis that is harming the world's poorest the most.

Francis and Patriarch Bartholomew I called for urgent action to "heal our wounded creation."

They blame the state of degradation on "moral decay" and "our insatiable desire to manipulate and control the planet's limited resources, and our greed for limitless profit in markets."

Christianity's top spiritual leaders issued the joint appeal Friday, which both Catholic and Orthodox churches mark as a day of prayer for God's creation.

Their message didn't single out individual countries, but the Trump administration has announced it is withdrawing from the Paris climate accord.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch the growth of the crack in the ice shelf that created a giant Antarctic iceberg

Watch the growth of the crack in the ice shelf that created a giant Antarctic iceberg 1:33

Watch the growth of the crack in the ice shelf that created a giant Antarctic iceberg
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
Trove of suspected Nazi relics 'unheard of' in Argentina 1:27

Trove of suspected Nazi relics 'unheard of' in Argentina

View More Video