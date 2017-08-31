Disneyland apologizes for telling boy, 3, he can't participate in a princess event

There are few things that excite 3-year-old Noah McLean-Glass more than putting on his favorite outfit — an Elsa princess dress from the movie “Frozen,” to be exact.
So it only made sense for his mother, Hayley McLean-Glass, who is from England, to sign him up for Disneyland Paris’ “Princess for a Day” experience as an early Christmas gift, according to NBC News.
But she soon received an email response that made her blood boil.
"At this time it is not possible to book princess for a day for a boy," the email read, according to a post on Hayley’s personal blog.
“I was so angry, I literally couldn’t stop shaking for half an hour afterwards — I was just so shocked,” Hayley told ITV News. “I mean, I’m his mother and if I’m OK with him doing it, who are Disney to tell me that he can’t do that?”
Instead, the email said that Disneyland Paris could provide Noah with a “tailored gift pack” that could include a Princess-themed autograph book, cuddly toy and playset, among other things.
That didn’t sit well with Hayley, who questioned on her blog post if there was a gender double-standard.
“If a little girl wants to be a super hero, she can be. If she wants to be a jedi, she can be,” she wrote. “She can be whatever she wants...just like Walt Disney himself said, "If you can dream it you can do it!"... ..Unless you're a little boy who wants a Princess experience at Disneyland apparently...that you CAN'T do!”
This is Noah. My middle of 3 sons. My other two sons are about as sterotypically boyish as you can be but Noah? He loves Princesses, especially Elsa. He knows every single word to Let It Go and most other Frozen songs. We're going to Disneyland Paris in November and I tried to book him in for the Princess For A Day experience as I knew he'd absolutely love it. But Disney replied to tell me he can't have it....because he's a boy. I am FURIOUS. Not just for Noah, but for ALL little boys who Disney won't allow to indulge their love of Princesses...Walt Disney himself said "If you can dream it you can do it" ... apparently this doesn't apply to little boys who dare to want to be Princesses at Disneyland Paris. I've written a blog post and Facebook status to send Disney the message that this is outdated and WRONG...these are children enjoying dress up....that's all. What on earth can be wrong with that?! I'd really appreciate any support on this...the link to the Facebook post is in my bio!
On its website, Disneyland Paris describes the princess experience, which comes with a makeup and hairstyling session, as “every little girl’s wish.”
Disneyland Paris told ITV News that it “sincerely apologized” to both Noah and his family — and called it “an isolated incident.”
“An isolated incident, the (employee’s) response is not reflective of any policy or belief held here at Disneyland Paris,” the statement read. “Diversity is near and dear to our hearts and we want to make sure that all our guests enjoy their experience at our resort.”
Disneyland Paris said the princess package is available to all children aged 3 to 12, according to Fox News.
“We are going to ensure this does not happen again,” its statement continued. “Of course, both boys and girls are welcome to enjoy the Princess for a Day experience in addition to all our other special activities.”
