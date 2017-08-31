French magazine mocks Harvey’s victims: ‘God Exists! He Drowned All the Neo Nazis of Texas!’

French satire magazine Charlie Hebdo has ignited a firestorm on social media this week with an especially controversial cover about Hurricane Harvey.
Charlie Hebdo, which gained international notoriety for its irreverent cartoons of the prophet Muhammad and a subsequent attack on its office by gunmen who killed 12 people in 2015, released the cover for its upcoming issue on Facebook this Monday. In it, Nazi flags with swastikas and hands raised in apparent Nazi salutes poke out above floodwaters.
The caption reads: “God Exists! He Drowned All the Neo Nazis of Texas!”
The cover has been shared more than 6,000 times on Facebook and has hundreds of comments. On Twitter, users from both the U.S. and France have criticized the magazine for making light of a tragedy, as well stereotyping all Texans as neo-Nazis, though some defended the magazine’s right to satire and suggested that the cover was meant to cause shock and outrage.
Today, we are not all Charlie Hebdo. https://t.co/RXFQjN0Zgf pic.twitter.com/PdqPSCJP6H— Byron York (@ByronYork) August 31, 2017
Houston, 4th largest city in the US, very diverse, and voted for Hillary, but let's talk about how everyone is a Nazi.— RV Bemis Jr. (@rvbemisjr) August 30, 2017
Leftist French magazine Charlie Hebdo calls Hurricane victims Nazis. ALL people of ALL races have been affected. Shows how dumb the left is.— Makada (@_Makada_) August 31, 2017
Oh hey, Charlie Hebdo ultra hot take after googling where Houston is. pic.twitter.com/WpHL2Fl0f7— Leetanon (@nuleet) August 30, 2017
I don't agree with the Charlie Hebdo cover. But, unlike radical Islam, I won't try to hurt you because of it.#ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/DQcpV4eiM3— #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 31, 2017
Can we all agree Charlie Hebdo sucks? They have the right to say what they want, but they're just horribly, consistently offensive.— James Fisher (@AfricanistJames) August 31, 2017
Horrible @Charlie_Hebdo_ ! C'est une tragedie. Houston est la ville la plus inclusive que j'ai l'honneur de connaître. Pas sympa— Marcela V (@yosoymimi) August 31, 2017
Charlie Hebdo es de mal gusto. https://t.co/p6RRrTguye— Freddy Asenjo (@ZnaeW) August 31, 2017
As disgusting as this is, they can do it. But, remember when America, including #Texas, stood by their side? Shame #CharlieHebdo https://t.co/a8j1yeuBbU— Ella Canon (@sgtmolly06) August 31, 2017
Clearly @Charlie_Hebdo_ knows nothing about Houston - they have their canned stereotypes/discriminations and rolled with it. What fools.— Pepper G (@PepperGii) August 31, 2017
Quit moaning, the entire point of Charlie hebdo is to be provocative. You understand that, right? https://t.co/hVD0LQ5acJ— Ramesses the Woke (@_Ramesses_II) August 31, 2017
Charlie Hebdo often pokes fun at government and religion, and Islam is a frequent target, according to the Washington Post. One recent cover depicted victims who had been mowed down on a street, a reference to the terrorist attack this month in Barcelona in which a man drove a vehicle into a crowd, killing at least 15 people. The cover line read "Islam: religion of peace . . . eternal." A 2010 cartoon showed a Muslim woman running naked, a burqa stuffed up her backside.
However, the magazine’s cartoonists have also lampooned politicians in shocking ways as well, showing U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May decapitated, depicting President Donald Trump groping a woman and criticizing French politician Marine Le Pen. The magazine also caught criticism for its portrayal of French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife.
They are also not the first to make a connection between Texas’s politics and Harvey. On Tuesday, a University of Tampa visiting professor was fired after he suggested the storm, which has killed at least 31 people, was “instant karma” for the state’s support of the Republican party.
“Hopefully this will help them realize the GOP doesn't care about them,” the professor wrote about Texans.
Information from the Washington Post was used in this report.
