World

Poland to assist in investigating attack on couple in Italy

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 2:44 AM

WARSAW, Poland

Poland's prosecutors have opened an investigation into the suspected gang rape of a Polish tourist and savage beating of her partner on Italy's popular Rimini beach.

A spokeswoman for Warsaw prosecutors, Magdalena Sowa, said Monday that a prosecutor and police experts are to travel to Rimini on Tuesday. They are expected to assist Italian investigators and gather evidence for Poland's own probe into the attack that took place early Saturday.

Justice Minister and Prosecutor General, Zbigniew Ziobro, ordered the investigation, calling the attack a "horrible crime" on the couple, whom he said was married.

News reports say the man was hit on the head and passed out and his partner was repeatedly raped by four men.

The victims were hospitalized, and the woman remains in hospital, Polish media say.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch the growth of the crack in the ice shelf that created a giant Antarctic iceberg

Watch the growth of the crack in the ice shelf that created a giant Antarctic iceberg 1:33

Watch the growth of the crack in the ice shelf that created a giant Antarctic iceberg
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
Trove of suspected Nazi relics 'unheard of' in Argentina 1:27

Trove of suspected Nazi relics 'unheard of' in Argentina

View More Video