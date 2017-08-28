World

Government says 1 dead, 37 missing in south China landslide

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 12:36 AM

BEIJING

A landslide Monday buried dozens of homes in southern China, killing one person and leaving 37 missing, the local government said.

The side of a mountain crashed down on the homes of 34 families on the outskirts of the city of Bijie around midday, the Guizhou provincial government said on its microblog.

It said rescue teams had been dispatched along with tents, blankets and other emergency supplies.

There was no immediate word on the cause, although southern China has been battered in recent days by a pair of typhoons bringing heavy rain that can saturate soil and destabilize steep land.

The storms caused more than a dozen deaths in the casino hub of Macau and southern China's Guangdong province over the last week.

Mountainous Guizhou is one of China's poorest provinces and the provincial government estimated losses at more than 5.1 million yuan ($768,000).

