Pope Francis recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017.
Pope Francis recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Andrew Medichini AP Photo
Pope Francis recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Andrew Medichini AP Photo

World

Pope laments "persecutions" of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 4:16 AM

VATICAN CITY

Pope Francis is decrying persecution of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and praying they receive "full rights."

The pontiff said Sunday there was "sad news about the persecution of the religious minority of our Rohingya brothers."

Thousands of Rohingya are trying to flee into Bangladesh after escalated deadly violence at home. Last week, Rohingya militants attacked police and border outposts, and security forces responded.

Francis asked the faithful in St. Peter's Square to pray that God "saves them" and they receive help.

A Myanmar bishop recently said Francis will "most likely" visit Myanmar, while the Vatican has said only a pilgrimage is being considered.

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi has blasted the Rohingya militant attacks as a bid to undermine efforts to "build peace and harmony in Rakhine state."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch the growth of the crack in the ice shelf that created a giant Antarctic iceberg

Watch the growth of the crack in the ice shelf that created a giant Antarctic iceberg 1:33

Watch the growth of the crack in the ice shelf that created a giant Antarctic iceberg
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
Trove of suspected Nazi relics 'unheard of' in Argentina 1:27

Trove of suspected Nazi relics 'unheard of' in Argentina

View More Video