World

Rebels storm Indian police camp in Kashmir; 1 killed

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 8:37 PM

SRINAGAR, India

Police say one officer has been killed and at least four others wounded when rebels stormed a police camp in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Director-General of police S.P. Vaid says at least two gunmen entered the camp in southern Pulwama town early Saturday while firing guns and grenades at the sentry.

Vaid says police and paramilitary soldiers stationed inside the camp are responding to the attack. He says government forces are trying to evacuate dozens of police families.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both countries claim it in its entirety. Rebel groups demand that Kashmir be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

Anti-India sentiment runs deep in Kashmir's mostly Muslim population and most people support the rebels' cause against Indian rule.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch the growth of the crack in the ice shelf that created a giant Antarctic iceberg

Watch the growth of the crack in the ice shelf that created a giant Antarctic iceberg 1:33

Watch the growth of the crack in the ice shelf that created a giant Antarctic iceberg
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
Trove of suspected Nazi relics 'unheard of' in Argentina 1:27

Trove of suspected Nazi relics 'unheard of' in Argentina

View More Video