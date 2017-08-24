More than 200 doomed Puerto Rico dogs saved by airlift to US

In this Aug. 22, 2017 photo, a dog sits inside his kennel at the Villa Michelle Animal Shelter in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. This was one of 206 abandoned dogs that were flown from Puerto Rico to the U.S. mainland in an airlift organized by a coalition of rescue groups working to ease an overpopulation problem on the island has that resulted in almost certain death for stray and abandoned animals. Ricardo Arduengo AP Photo