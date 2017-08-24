World

Swiss police: 8 missing after mudslide near Italian border

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 2:29 AM

GENEVA

Police say eight people are still missing a day after a mudslide and rockslide hit a small Swiss village near the Italian border.

The village of Bondo was evacuated after the slide on Wednesday morning. Police in Graubuenden canton (state) say some buildings were damaged.

Police said Thursday that they haven't yet been able to reach eight people who were in the Bondasca valley at the time of the slide — nationals of Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Six of those people have been reported missing by relatives.

That prompted an "intensified" search overnight. A Swiss army helicopter was deployed as part of the search.

