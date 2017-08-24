At least 950 killed in South Asia's annual monsoon floods

FILE- In this Aug. 18, 2017 file photo, the carcass of a tiger lies in floodwaters at the Bagori range inside Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern Indian state of Assam. Devastating floods triggered by monsoon rains have killed more than 950 people and displaced close to 40 million people from their homes across northern India, southern Nepal and northern Bangladesh in recent days. Uttam Saikia, File AP Photo