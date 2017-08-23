World

Malaysian premier to meet Trump at White House on Sept. 12

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 9:08 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak will visit Washington on Sept. 12 at the invitation of President Donald Trump.

A White House statement says the two leaders will discuss ways to bolster ties and expand regional cooperation. The visit marks the 60th anniversary of bilateral ties.

Malaysia's foreign ministry said Thursday that national security, the global fight against terrorism and trade and investment are on the agenda of talks between the leaders.

Malaysia's relations with the U.S. had warmed after Najib took office in 2009, but became strained following a massive corruption scandal two years ago that implicated Najib and a state investment fund he founded. The fund is being investigated in several countries for money laundering. Najib has denied any wrongdoing.

