FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015 file photo, investigators stand near an abandoned truck on the shoulder of Highway A4 near Parndorf, Austria, south of Vienna. Officials said they discovered 71 badly decomposed bodies of men, women and children, inside and that some may never be identified. The trial of 11 alleged human smugglers indicted for the deaths of 71 migrants who suffocated in the back of a refrigerated truck in 2015 starts in Kecskemet, Hungary, Wednesday June 21, 2017.
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015 file photo, investigators stand near an abandoned truck on the shoulder of Highway A4 near Parndorf, Austria, south of Vienna. Officials said they discovered 71 badly decomposed bodies of men, women and children, inside and that some may never be identified. The trial of 11 alleged human smugglers indicted for the deaths of 71 migrants who suffocated in the back of a refrigerated truck in 2015 starts in Kecskemet, Hungary, Wednesday June 21, 2017. Ronald Zak,file AP Photo
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015 file photo, investigators stand near an abandoned truck on the shoulder of Highway A4 near Parndorf, Austria, south of Vienna. Officials said they discovered 71 badly decomposed bodies of men, women and children, inside and that some may never be identified. The trial of 11 alleged human smugglers indicted for the deaths of 71 migrants who suffocated in the back of a refrigerated truck in 2015 starts in Kecskemet, Hungary, Wednesday June 21, 2017. Ronald Zak,file AP Photo

World

June 21, 2017 4:49 AM

The Latest: Hungary trial begins in case of 71 dead migrants

The Associated Press
VATICAN CITY

The Latest on European migration issues (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

A trial has started in Hungary of 11 men indicted in the case of 71 migrants who suffocated to death in the back of a refrigerated truck in 2015.

Prosecutors in the trial, which started Wednesday, have asked for life sentences for the four alleged human smugglers who are facing murder charges. The other defendants are facing shorter prison terms and expulsion from Hungary.

Migrants from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan were among the victims found in the back of a refrigerated truck with Hungarian license plates abandoned in the emergency lane of the A4 highway near Parndorf, Austria, not far from the Hungarian border, on Aug. 27, 2015.

The victims, who died while the truck was still in Hungary, included 59 men, eight women and four children.

___

11:45 a.m.

Pope Francis has thrown his support behind proposed legislation aimed at better integrating migrants into Italian society and the workforce, intervening in a broader debate over immigration and citizenship that has consumed national politics in recent weeks.

Francis noted Wednesday that he had met with some refugees this week as the U.N. marked world refugee day. The pope, who has prioritized the plight of refugees in his four-year papacy, said he wanted to voice his appreciation for a campaign backed by Italy's Radical Party to overhaul the country's restrictive migration policy and regularize those who are here illegally.

Francis stopped short, however, of backing a separate, government-backed proposal to give citizenship to children of migrants born or educated here. Currently, these children can apply for citizenship only at age 18.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Irish nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keep-uppy

Irish nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keep-uppy 0:23

Irish nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keep-uppy
Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water 1:33

Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water
Cat fight ends with water landing 1:07

Cat fight ends with water landing

View More Video