Police patrol outside Central Station in Brussels on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Belgian authorities said they foiled a "terror attack" Tuesday when soldiers shot and killed a suspect after a small explosion at a busy Brussels train station that continued a week of attacks in the capitals of Europe. Virginia Mayo AP Photo

World

June 21, 2017 1:42 AM

The Latest: Belgian PM: station attack could have been worse

The Associated Press
BRUSSELS

The Latest on explosion at Brussels Central Station (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel says that the shooting of a suspect at the Brussels Central train station "could have been potentially very dangerous."

He said there were more explosives that the suspect carried into the station than the small detonation that alerted the patrolling military to the man before they killed him.

Michel said more security measures would be put in place for large public events like the Coldplay concert at the King Baudouin stadium later Wednesday.

___

9:00 a.m.

A Belgian government official said security will remain high Wednesday at Brussels rail facilities after a man blew up an explosive device at the city's Central Station.

The man was shot by soldiers after detonating a small device there late Tuesday. He lay still for several hours while a bomb squad checked whether he was carrying more explosives and later died. No one else was hurt.

Central Station re-opened at 0800 (0600 GMT) Wednesday. A police command car and several officers were still at the station, an Associated Press photographer said.

  Comments  

