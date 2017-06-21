World

June 21, 2017 1:27 AM

Dutch police arrest 18-year-old 'terror' suspect

The Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands

Dutch prosecutors say an 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of spreading propaganda for the Islamic State group.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that the teen was detained last week in the central city of Utrecht on suspicion of "involvement in a terrorist crime." Police also are investigating whether he taught others how to make explosives.

An investigating judge on Tuesday ordered the man detained for two weeks while investigations continue.

Prosecutors say the man was arrested based on information from the main Dutch intelligence agency.

