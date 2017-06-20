AP PHOTOS: Refugees, migrants stranded in limbo in Greece

In this Thursday, May 25, 2017 photo three-year-old Ragika from Syria plays with a toy horse at the refugee camp of Ritsona about 86 kilometers

Petros Giannakouris

53 miles) north of Athens. On World Refugee Day, more than 60,000 refugees and migrants are still stranded in Greece in a process barely moving: Forward to other countries of the European Union, or back to Turkey under a deportation deal launched 15 months ago.AP Photo