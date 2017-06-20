AP PHOTOS: Refugees, migrants stranded in limbo in Greece

In this Friday, May 26, 2017 photo a Syrian man carries a ladder at the refugee camp of Ritsona about 86 kilometers
Petros Giannakouris
53 miles) north of Athens. On World Refugee Day, more than 60,000 refugees and migrants are still stranded in Greece in a process barely moving: Forward to other countries of the European Union, or back to Turkey under a deportation deal launched 15 months ago. AP Photo
In this Monday, May 29, 2017 photo Syrian women talk, at the refugee camp of Ritsona about 86 kilometers
In this Monday, May 29, 2017 photo Syrian women talk, at the refugee camp of Ritsona about 86 kilometers (53 miles) north of Athens.
In this Friday, May 26, 2017 photo a Syrian child climbs an iron fence at the refugee camp of Ritsona about 86 kilometers
In this Friday, May 26, 2017 photo a Syrian child climbs an iron fence at the refugee camp of Ritsona about 86 kilometers (53 miles) north of Athens.
In this Friday, June 9, 2017 photo a Syrian man sleeps outside his tent on a beach where hundreds of refugees and migrants have found temporary shelter near the Souda refugee camp on Chios island, Greece. On World Refugee Day, more than 60,000 refugees and migrants are still stranded in Greece in a process barely moving: Forward to other countries of the European Union, or back to Turkey under a deportation deal launched 15 months ago.
Petros Giannakouris
AP Photo
In this Friday, June 9, 2017 photo tents that refugees and other migrants use as a temporary shelter on a beach near the Souda refugee camp, next to the medieval castle of Chios island, Greece. On World Refugee Day, more than 60,000 refugees and migrants are still stranded in Greece in a process barely moving: Forward to other countries of the European Union, or back to Turkey under a deportation deal launched 15 months ago.
Petros Giannakouris
AP Photo
In this Friday, June 9, 2017 photo two-week- old baby boy Mohamed Omar, who was born in Turkey, inside a tent on a beach outside the Souda refugee camp on Chios island, Greece. On World Refugee Day, more than 60,000 refugees and migrants are still stranded in Greece in a process barely moving: Forward to other countries of the European Union, or back to Turkey under a deportation deal launched 15 months ago.
Petros Giannakouris
AP Photo
In this Friday, June 9, 2017 photo a little girl from Syria walks on a beach where refugees and other migrants live in makeshift tents near the Souda refugee camp, under the medieval castle of Chios on Chios Island. On World Refugee Day, more than 60,000 refugees and migrants are still stranded in Greece in a process barely moving: Forward to other countries of the European Union, or back to Turkey under a deportation deal launched 15 months ago.
Petros Giannakouris
AP Photo
In this Friday, June 9, 2017 photo a Pakistani migrant wrings out a t-shirt near the Souda refugee camp by the beach, where hundreds of refugees and other migrants live in makeshift tents on Chios island, Greece. On World Refugee Day, more than 60,000 refugees and migrants are still stranded in Greece in a process barely moving: Forward to other countries of the European Union, or back to Turkey under a deportation deal launched 15 months ago.
Petros Giannakouris
AP Photo
In this Friday, June 9, 2017 photo a man prays at the seaside where refugees and other migrants live in makeshift tents near the Souda refugee camp, under the medieval castle of Chios on Chios island, Greece. On World Refugee Day, more than 60,000 refugees and migrants are still stranded in Greece in a process barely moving: Forward to other countries of the European Union, or back to Turkey under a deportation deal launched 15 months ago.
Petros Giannakouris
AP Photo
In this Friday, June 9, 2017 photo a refugee looks at his tablet inside a tent that he uses as a shelter at a beach near the Souda refugee camp, on Chios island, Greece. Shelters on Chios, a Greek island 7 kilometers
In this Friday, June 9, 2017 photo a refugee looks at his tablet inside a tent that he uses as a shelter at a beach near the Souda refugee camp, on Chios island, Greece. Shelters on Chios, a Greek island 7 kilometers (4.5 miles) from the cost of Turkey, are filled beyond capacity. Many new arrivals, including infants, now sleep in tents on the beach.
In this Friday, June 9, 2017 photo a refugee on his phone inside his shelter that stands next to a fishing boat near the Souda refugee camp, on Chios island, Greece. On World Refugee Day, more than 60,000 refugees and migrants are still stranded in Greece in a process barely moving: Forward to other countries of the European Union, or back to Turkey under a deportation deal launched 15 months ago.
Petros Giannakouris
AP Photo
In this Monday, May 29, 2017 photo Barzan Hasan from Irbil, Syria, holds his 5-month-old baby girl Gaylan, as he walks next to his other daughter Lamar on their way to their shelter at the refugee camp of Ritsona about 86 kilometers
In this Monday, May 29, 2017 photo Barzan Hasan from Irbil, Syria, holds his 5-month-old baby girl Gaylan, as he walks next to his other daughter Lamar on their way to their shelter at the refugee camp of Ritsona about 86 kilometers (53 miles) north of Athens. The family has been stuck in Greece for almost one year and a half, Gaylan was born as a refugee in Greece.
In this Friday, May 26, 2017 photo refugees try to connect a cable to a satellite dish as a child climbs on an iron fence at the refugee camp of Ritsona about 86 kilometers
In this Friday, May 26, 2017 photo refugees try to connect a cable to a satellite dish as a child climbs on an iron fence at the refugee camp of Ritsona about 86 kilometers (53 miles) north of Athens.
In this Thursday, May 25, 2017 photo, a Syrian girl takes down dry washing at the refugee camp of Ritsona about 86 kilometers
In this Thursday, May 25, 2017 photo, a Syrian girl takes down dry washing at the refugee camp of Ritsona about 86 kilometers (53 miles) north of Athens.
In this Friday, May 26, 2017 photo 16-year- old Amor Biro from Syria works out at the refugee camp of Ritsona about 86 kilometers
In this Friday, May 26, 2017 photo 16-year-old Amor Biro from Syria works out at the refugee camp of Ritsona about 86 kilometers (53 miles) north of Athens. Amor and his family wants to go to Germany.
In this Friday, May 26, 2017 photo a Syrian man with a boy drives a van as he distributes food inside the refugee camp of Ritsona about 86 kilometers
In this Friday, May 26, 2017 photo a Syrian man with a boy drives a van as he distributes food inside the refugee camp of Ritsona about 86 kilometers (53 miles) north of Athens.
In this Thursday, May 25, 2017 photo refugees and other migrants pray inside a tent at the refugee camp of Ritsona about 86 kilometers
In this Thursday, May 25, 2017 photo refugees and other migrants pray inside a tent at the refugee camp of Ritsona about 86 kilometers (53 miles) north of Athens. This trailer is being used as a mosque in the camp.
In this Friday, May 26, 2017 photo a Syrian family tend their garden at the refugee camp of Ritsona about 86 kilometers
In this Friday, May 26, 2017 photo a Syrian family tend their garden at the refugee camp of Ritsona about 86 kilometers (53 miles) north of Athens. The camp hosts around 600 people most of them families from Syria.
In this Thursday, May 25, 2017 photo refugees enter their shelters at the refugee camp of Ritsona about 86 kilometers
In this Thursday, May 25, 2017 photo refugees enter their shelters at the refugee camp of Ritsona about 86 kilometers (53 miles) north of Athens.
In this Monday, May 29, 2017 photo Syrian women queue for food distribution at the refugee camp of Ritsona about 86 kilometers
In this Monday, May 29, 2017 photo Syrian women queue for food distribution at the refugee camp of Ritsona about 86 kilometers (53 miles) north of Athens.
In this Monday, May 29, 2017 photo a Syrian boy runs as he carries a giant tennis ball at the refugee camp of Ritsona about 86 kilometers
In this Monday, May 29, 2017 photo a Syrian boy runs as he carries a giant tennis ball at the refugee camp of Ritsona about 86 kilometers (53 miles) north of Athens.
