N. Korea, terrorism expected to feature at US-China dialogue

June 20, 2017 3:13 AM

The Associated Press
BEIJING

North Korea's missile and nuclear threats are expected to be among the issues discussed at the inaugural U.S.-China diplomatic and security dialogue being held in Washington this week.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Tuesday that Beijing hopes to seek "positive outcomes" from the dialogue, which replaces a former, more wide-ranging series of talks.

Terrorism and competing territorial claims in the South China Sea are also expected to be raised at Wednesday's discussions.

Geng said both bilateral and international issues would be taken up during the dialogue, which will be led on the U.S. side by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. China will be represented by senior foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi and the chief of staff of the military, Fang Fenghui.

