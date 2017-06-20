World

June 20, 2017 1:24 AM

European court rules in favor of Russian gay activists

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

The European Court for Human Rights has ruled that Russia's law banning dissemination of so-called gay propaganda to minors violates the right to freedom of expression.

The court on Tuesday found in favor of three gay activists who claimed the law violated the rights to freedom of expression and prohibition of discrimination under the European Convention on Human Rights. Over the course of several years, the three men have staged pickets to promote gay rights and unsuccessfully applied for permission to hold gay pride parades in Russia.

Following legislation in several regions, Russia in 2013 adopted a federal law prohibiting dissemination to minors of "propaganda" legitimizing homosexuality.

The bill has been condemned as a ban on any public discussions of homosexuality. Authorities say it is in the interests of children.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Irish nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keep-uppy

Irish nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keep-uppy 0:23

Irish nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keep-uppy
Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water 1:33

Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water
Cat fight ends with water landing 1:07

Cat fight ends with water landing

View More Video