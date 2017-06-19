Romanian Government General Secretary and former Prime Minister, Victor Ponta, adjusts his glasses during an interview with the Associated Press in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, June 19, 2017. Ponta's has called on lawmakers not to oust the prime minister in a no-confidence vote this week called by members of his own party.
Romanian Government General Secretary and former Prime Minister, Victor Ponta, adjusts his glasses during an interview with the Associated Press in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, June 19, 2017. Ponta's has called on lawmakers not to oust the prime minister in a no-confidence vote this week called by members of his own party. Vadim Ghirda AP Photo
Romanian Government General Secretary and former Prime Minister, Victor Ponta, adjusts his glasses during an interview with the Associated Press in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, June 19, 2017. Ponta's has called on lawmakers not to oust the prime minister in a no-confidence vote this week called by members of his own party. Vadim Ghirda AP Photo

World

June 19, 2017 4:41 AM

AP Interview: Ponta to Romania lawmakers: Don't oust premier

The Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania

A senior government official in Romania has called on lawmakers not to oust the prime minister in a no-confidence vote this week called by members of his own party.

Government general-secretary Victor Ponta, a former premier, told The Associated Press in an interview Monday that Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu is a guarantor of stability and predictability in the East European country.

Ponta said that Grindeanu is "the good option, the positive option, the option for the future."

The ruling Social Democratic Party withdrew political support for Grindeanu last week, saying he hadn't implemented the party agenda.

Grindeanu, in office since January, denies he underperformed and says party chairman Liviu Dragnea is seeking greater control over the party. Dragnea is barred from being premier because of a 2016 vote-rigging conviction.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Irish nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keep-uppy

Irish nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keep-uppy 0:23

Irish nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keep-uppy
Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water 1:33

Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water
Cat fight ends with water landing 1:07

Cat fight ends with water landing

View More Video