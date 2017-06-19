In this photo released by the Metropolitan Police on Sunday, June 18, 2017, a firefighter stands outside of the Grenfell Tower after fire engulfed the 24-storey building, in London. ﻿﻿Experts believe the exterior cladding, which contained insulation, helped spread the flames quickly up the outside of the public housing tower early Wednesday morning. Some said they had never seen a building fire advance so quickly. The 24-story tower that once housed up to 600 people in 120 apartments is now a charred ruin.
In this photo released by the Metropolitan Police on Sunday, June 18, 2017, a firefighter stands outside of the Grenfell Tower after fire engulfed the 24-storey building, in London. ﻿﻿Experts believe the exterior cladding, which contained insulation, helped spread the flames quickly up the outside of the public housing tower early Wednesday morning. Some said they had never seen a building fire advance so quickly. The 24-story tower that once housed up to 600 people in 120 apartments is now a charred ruin. Metropolitan Police via AP)
In this photo released by the Metropolitan Police on Sunday, June 18, 2017, a firefighter stands outside of the Grenfell Tower after fire engulfed the 24-storey building, in London. ﻿﻿Experts believe the exterior cladding, which contained insulation, helped spread the flames quickly up the outside of the public housing tower early Wednesday morning. Some said they had never seen a building fire advance so quickly. The 24-story tower that once housed up to 600 people in 120 apartments is now a charred ruin. Metropolitan Police via AP)

World

June 19, 2017 3:02 AM

79 now believed to have died in London high-rise fire

The Associated Press
LONDON

London police said Monday that 79 people were now believed to have died in the high-rise apartment building fire.

Police Commander Stuart Cundy gave the new figure during a statement outside Scotland Yard, saying it includes both people who were confirmed dead and others who are missing and presumed dead. It's an increase from the previous number of 58.

The new number may change as the investigation continues, Cundy said. He said that the search and recovery operation in the 24-story Grenfell Tower continues, he said, adding that it has been incredibly distressing for families.

"It's hard to describe the devastation the fire has caused," Cundy said, fighting back tears as he spoke.

He said it had been "incredibly emotional working in there ... On Saturday, I went in myself and went to the top floor."

He told reporters the "awful reality" was that it might not be possible to identify all the victims.

Cundy said that authorities were continuing to investigate whether any crimes had been committed in the fire. Two British officials said Sunday that new exterior cladding used in a renovation of the high-rise may have been banned under U.K. building regulations.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Irish nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keep-uppy

Irish nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keep-uppy 0:23

Irish nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keep-uppy
Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water 1:33

Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water
Cat fight ends with water landing 1:07

Cat fight ends with water landing

View More Video