World

June 18, 2017 11:36 PM

Afghan official: Gunmen on motorcycle kill district chief

The Associated Press
AKBUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says a district chief has been shot and killed in western Nimroz province by gunmen riding on a motorcycle.

Ahmad Arab, spokesman for the provincial governor, says Aqa Mohammad Fazeli was on his way to work when he suddenly came under attack by two gunmen on Monday morning. The killing took place in Zaranj, the provincial capital.

Arab added that Fazeli was the chief in remote Chakhansor district in Nimroz and also a tribal leader in the province.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban have stepped up their attacks against Afghan security forces as well as government officials across the country.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Irish nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keep-uppy

Irish nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keep-uppy 0:23

Irish nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keep-uppy
Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water 1:33

Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water
Cat fight ends with water landing 1:07

Cat fight ends with water landing

View More Video