Indonesian police: 4 foreign inmates escape from Bali prison

Residents observe a hole on the ground through which four foreign inmates have escaped from Kerobokan prison in Bali, Indonesia, Monday, June 19, 2017. Prison officers became aware of the escape while conducting a morning check of inmates at the Kerobokan penitentiary in Bali's capital, Denpasar, said Putu Ika Prabawa, an officer at Bali's Kuta Utara police station. Firdia Lisnawati AP Photo