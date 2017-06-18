Firefighters stand outside the Centro Andino shopping center in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, June 17, 2017. A explosion rocked the mall, one of the busiest in Colombia's capital, killing at least one woman and injuring 11 others according to authorities.
Firefighters stand outside the Centro Andino shopping center in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, June 17, 2017. A explosion rocked the mall, one of the busiest in Colombia's capital, killing at least one woman and injuring 11 others according to authorities. Ricardo Mazalan AP Photo
June 18, 2017 4:42 AM

France condemns Colombia bombing that killed Frenchwoman

The French government has condemned an attack in Colombia's capital that killed three people, including a young Frenchwoman.

In a statement Sunday, the French Foreign Ministry offered support for the Frenchwoman's family after Saturday's attack and said that France "stands at Colombia's side in this painful moment." The French ambassador to Colombia, Gautier Mignot, tweeted his condolences in Spanish.

The 25-year-old French victim, identified by Colombian authorities as Julie Huynh, had been volunteering at a school in a poor neighborhood, with a French-backed charity helping people displaced by Colombia's long conflict gain the skills and expertise needed to rebuild.

A homemade bomb placed in a women's bathroom rocked one of the busiest shopping centers in Bogota on Saturday, the upscale Centro Adino in the heart of the city's tourist district.

