June 16, 2017 8:53 PM

Mali urges UN to authorize force to fight terrorism in Sahel

The Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS

Mali's foreign minister is urging the U.N. Security Council to authorize the immediate deployment of a five-nation force to fight the growing "terrorist" threat in Africa's vast Sahel region — a move the United States opposes.

Abdoulaye Diop told the council Friday that Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the acting president of the so-called Group of Five, is deeply concerned at the difficulties the French-drafted resolution is facing in the council.

He said the leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Niger and Chad created the force to fight terrorism and trans-national crime, and its deployment is only awaiting Security Council authorization.

A U.S. official said recently that while the Trump administration supports the force in principle, it doesn't believe a council resolution is legally necessary for its deployment.

