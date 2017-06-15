Australia to hold first nationwide gun amnesty in 21 years

FILE - In this April 18, 2016 file photo, the gutted shell of a cafe still stands in Port Arthur, Tasmania state, Australia, where 35 people were killed by a lone gunman in 1996. Australia will allow gun owners to hand in illegal firearms without penalty from next month as concerns grow over gun crimes involving such weapons, a federal minister said Friday, June 16, 2017. The three-month nationwide amnesty on surrendered firearms will be Australia's first since 1996, when a lone gunman killed 35 people in Tasmania state and galvanized support for tough national gun controls. Rod McGuirk, File AP Photo