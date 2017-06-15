World

June 15, 2017 4:44 AM

Police charge man in Sydney with planning to fight in Syria

The Associated Press
SYDNEY

An Australian man was arrested at Sydney Airport on Thursday after five months of surveillance on suspicion of planning to fly to Syria to fight with Islamic State group militants, police said.

Moudasser Taleb, 22, took a taxi to the airport to buy a ticket to Turkey or Lebanon and was carrying military-style clothing when he was arrested, New South Wales Police Deputy Commissioner Dave Hudson said.

Police charged Taleb with preparing for an incursion into a foreign country to carry out violent acts. He faces a possible life prison sentence if convicted.

"We believe he was acting alone in this particular act and was radicalized by himself," Hudson told reporters.

"We are alleging through online communication he was radicalized and then made a decision to travel overseas and fight for Islamic State," he added.

Taleb is to appear in a Sydney court on Friday.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Irish nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keep-uppy

Irish nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keep-uppy 0:23

Irish nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keep-uppy
Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water 1:33

Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water
Cat fight ends with water landing 1:07

Cat fight ends with water landing

View More Video

Nation & World Videos