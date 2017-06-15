Romanian Premier Sorin Grindeanu gestures during a press conference shortly after midnight in Bucharest, Romania, early Thursday, June 15, 2017, during which he announced he will not resign after losing political support of his party. Romania's ruling party withdrew political support for Premier Sorin Grindeanu and his Cabinet on Wednesday after the party's leader said he had lost confidence in the government, throwing the country into a political crisis.
Romanian Premier Sorin Grindeanu gestures during a press conference shortly after midnight in Bucharest, Romania, early Thursday, June 15, 2017, during which he announced he will not resign after losing political support of his party. Romania's ruling party withdrew political support for Premier Sorin Grindeanu and his Cabinet on Wednesday after the party's leader said he had lost confidence in the government, throwing the country into a political crisis. Vadim Ghirda AP Photo
Romanian Premier Sorin Grindeanu gestures during a press conference shortly after midnight in Bucharest, Romania, early Thursday, June 15, 2017, during which he announced he will not resign after losing political support of his party. Romania's ruling party withdrew political support for Premier Sorin Grindeanu and his Cabinet on Wednesday after the party's leader said he had lost confidence in the government, throwing the country into a political crisis. Vadim Ghirda AP Photo

World

June 15, 2017 6:39 AM

Romania: ruling party to introduce no-confidence vote

ALISON MUTLER Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania

Romania's ruling party voted Thursday to introduce a no-confidence vote against its own government after it withdrew support for Premier Sorin Grindeanu but he refused to resign.

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party Liviu Dragnea says Grindeanu, in office since January, failed to implement the party's governing program, something the premier rejects.

Grindeanu says he'll resign only after President Klaus Iohannis nominates a replacement from his party. Iohannis, a rival of the Social Democrats, said through his spokeswoman Thursday that he'll only start the process once Grindeanu quits or loses a confidence vote.

The party, which has already withdrawn political support from the government, on Thursday voted to oust Grindeanu in a Parliament vote that will likely take place next week. It also voted to expel him from the party.

The premier claims the dispute is politically motivated. "The only answer I could find is the wish of a certain man to have all the power," he said in reference to Dragnea, known for keeping a tight rein on the party.

Grindeanu on Thursday was set to appoint a political ally, former Prime Minister Victor Ponta, as interim secretary-general, an influential post. Ponta declined comment, telling The Associated Press the premier should confirm the appointment.

Ponta was prime minister from 2012 to 2015 when he was forced out of office by huge anti-corruption protests following a nightclub fire in which 64 died. Ponta has criticized Dragnea's authoritarian management style.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Irish nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keep-uppy

Irish nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keep-uppy 0:23

Irish nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keep-uppy
Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water 1:33

Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water
Cat fight ends with water landing 1:07

Cat fight ends with water landing

View More Video

Nation & World Videos